How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel.

Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.

To learn more, visit jrscdca.org.

