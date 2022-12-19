Cloudy & cool to start the week, BIG changes coming by Thursday

Good Monday morning. We are starting off the week with some chilly temperatures in the middle to upper 20s, winter coats will be needed heading out the door this morning.

Even with the clouds moving in, areas of frost have developed overnight and you should plan on allowing a few extra minutes to scrape the frost off of your car windshield. Today will be mostly cloudy with a fairly calm wind from the east, highs today will be cool in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds will stay with us overnight keeping things from getting too cold, lows will be around freezing for daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Things get far more difficult as far as the forecast goes for Thursday into Friday. We are watching for the potential of snow showers late Thursday night followed by a blast of arctic air that will bring potentially dangerous cold to the Tennessee Valley. What we know right now, scattered rain showers will be likely through the day Thursday with highs reaching the lower 50s. A fast moving arctic front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley late in the day Thursday ushering in a surge of colder air. Models and timing continue to vary with this system, but if the cold air catches up with the moisture we can see the rain showers mix in with some snow late Thursday night into early Friday. Confidence in accumulating snow at this point is fairly low, but we will continue to monitor this system very closely.

We have much higher confidence in the cold air coming in behind the front, we have the Developing Alert out for Friday and Saturday for this potentially dangerous cold. The wind chill on Friday morning will range between -5 to -15 degrees! The wind chill will stay in the single digits to below zero all the way through Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny but still cold, highs will be in the 30s.

