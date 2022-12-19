‘A Christmas Miracle’: Garbage man, supervisor save homeless man’s life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is the season of giving and that is exactly what one driver and his supervisor did on Monday morning.

Early Monday morning a garbage man was getting started with his day and emptying out a dumpster. As usual, he used his truck to lift the dumpster to empty it onto his truck. Everything seemed normal until he checked his cameras and saw something that made him stop his truck’s operations.

The driver jumped on top of his vehicle and immediately went to the aid of a cold and wet young homeless man who had been asleep inside the dumpster. The young man had been dumped into the truck but had the strength to climb out and back onto the dumpster.

According to Republic Waste, once the trash is in the truck, drivers then activate the trash compactor. If the driver had not been watching his camera the young man would have been crushed.

The driver called his supervisor, Chuck Cantrell who then arrived and decided to go into his own pockets to provide for the young man. Cantrell purchased some warm clothes and boots and gave the young man a ride.

According to the business owner, the young man is currently in a local shelter.

