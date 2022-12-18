Deals
What makes TikTok an app several states, including Alabama, an app worth banning? We spoke to a cybersecurity expert to find out

TikTok ban(Photo: CNN)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - TikTok has been drawing the attention of the U.S. government for months now, mainly because of privacy concerns.

Social media companies like Tiktok, Instagram, and Facebook all harvest user data at the consent of you downloading the apps. Within the terms and conditions of every app, users agree to allow the app to use their phones’ microphone, camera, and contacts in order to make the user experience friendlier.

However, Marcus Sachs (Socks), a cybersecurity expert with Auburn University says the biggest issue with Tiktok is it being a Chinese-based app.

That makes it a national security threat and creates a vulnerability to the country.

If this was all U.S, it’s not a big deal,” he started.

“The federal government cannot get at that information without a lengthy legal process. But in China, it’s different. And in Russia, it’s different. Their laws could compel the companies to turn that information over to the federal government with very little barrier.”

On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey banned the use of TikTok on all state devices. On Friday, Auburn University officials announced it’s banning the popular social media app on the university network. That includes on-campus housing wifi.

“You wind up with an app like TikTok which can now access your camera, your microphone, and so forth. That company could be compelled by the Chinese government to turn a lot of information over right down to the individual level. Where you are, what you’re doing, what you’re talking about.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

