Sunny & cool for today

First Alert Weather
Today, sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Tonight, increasing clouds. Mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. Slight chance of a showers Monday night/early Tuesday. High temps in the 40s. Thursday, rain likely. Near 50°. Arctic air plunges South at night. A change from rain to a mix with snow, icy conditions. Gusty winds. Low 10-15°. Friday, A FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures and gusty winds. Temps around 20, wind chill values 0° to 5 above. Friday night, bone chilling cold. Lows around 10°. Saturday, sunny and cold. Low to mid 20s. Saturday night, frigid. Low temps 10-15°. Christmas Day, sunny and cold. Around 30°. Tuesday and Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 30s both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Tonight, increasing clouds. Mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. Slight chance of a showers Monday night/early Tuesday. High temps in the 40s.

Thursday, rain likely. Near 50°. Arctic air plunges South at night. A change from rain to a mix with snow, icy conditions. Gusty winds. Low 10-15°.

Friday, A FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures and gusty winds. Temps around 20, wind chill values 0° to 5 above. Friday night, bone chilling cold. Lows around 10°.

Saturday, sunny and cold. Low to mid 20s. Saturday night, frigid. Low temps 10-15°.

Christmas Day, sunny and cold. Around 30°. Tuesday and Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 30s both days.

