Sunny & cool today, Frigid by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather
Today, sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Tonight, increasing clouds. Mid to upper 20s.
Mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday. Slight chance of a showers Monday night/early Tuesday. High temps in the 40s.
Thursday, rain likely. Near 50°. Arctic air plunges South at night. A change from rain to a mix with snow, icy conditions. Gusty winds. Low 10-15°.
Friday, A FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures and gusty winds. Temps around 20, wind chill values 0° to 5 above. Friday night, bone chilling cold. Lows around 10°.
Saturday, sunny and cold. Low to mid 20s. Saturday night, frigid. Low temps 10-15°.
Christmas Day, sunny and cold. Around 30°. Tuesday and Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 30s both days.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.