Sunny and cool for Sunday, with much lower temps expected next weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, expect sunny and cool conditions in the low to mid 40s. Tonight, our area will see increasing clouds. That makes way for another cold night in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and in the low to mid 40s. Monday night will give us plenty of clouds with a slight chance of a shower as an area of low pressure tracks along the coast. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a shower early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. More clouds on Tuesday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy in the mid to upper 40s. Winter Solstice during the afternoon, Happy Winter! Wednesday night remains a cloudy one. A chance for rain showers late and temps in the low 40s.

Thursday, rain likely and near 50°. Arctic air plunges South at night. A change from rain to a mix with snow, icy conditions. Gusty winds. Low 10-15°. Friday, A 48 FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures and gusty winds. Temps around 20, wind chill values 0° to 5 above. Friday night, bone-chilling cold with lows around 10°.

Saturday, sunny and cold. Low to mid 20s. Saturday night will be frigid. Low temps 10-15°. Christmas Day will be sunny and cold, around 30°. Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds. Mid to upper 30s both days.

