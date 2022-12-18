Deals
Cool & Mostly Cloudy Through Mid-Week...48 First Alert for Extreme Cold by Friday

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite all of the sunshine today, temperatures struggled to warm up with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect mostly clear skies into the evening hours with a cold night in store as temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will range from the low 20s to low 30s and clouds will be increasing through Monday morning.

It will be a rather cold start to your work week, so make sure you are dressing in plenty of layers before you head out the door for your early commute. With a disturbance pushing in from the west, you’ll see more clouds than sun into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. A few light showers will be possible mainly south of the Tennessee River by the late evening hours and overnight into Tuesday, but most of the Valley will stay completely dry. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll stay mainly dry and cooler through Wednesday, but late Thursday we’ll be tracking big changes to the forecast as extremely cold air plunges into the Southeast. Temperatures will be dropping nearly 20 to 40 degrees Thursday evening into Friday morning, which will put highs on Friday likely in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chills also will be brutal with some gusty winds making it feel more like below zero. A 48 FIRST ALERT is in effect for Friday for frigid cold, but we’re also watching closely for rain chances late Thursday with snow potentially mixing in overnight. Stay tuned for the latest updates in the next upcoming days!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

