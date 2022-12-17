Sunny, cool weather Saturday

This weekend will be cool and sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s on both days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There’s a slight chance of a shower for the late afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday is the first day of winter! Winter will arrive at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night will be cloudy but not as cold. Expect the low 40s for Wednesday.

Rain showers are likely with temps near 50 degrees on Thursday. On Thursday night, a blast of arctic air will plunge south and bring some bone-chilling cold. Rain showers during the day may end with snow mixing in. Some slick conditions are possible. Expect overnight low temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

Friday is a DEVELOPING 48 FIRST ALERT DAY for the frigid temperatures. High temperatures Friday will only reach the low to mid 20s. It will be a mostly sunny day but very cold. Friday night will be frigid with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

There will be more sun during the day on Christmas Eve, but it will be cold. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. During the night, it will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.