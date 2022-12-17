Sunny & Colder Sunday Ahead...48 First Alert For Frigid Air Late Next Week

Happy Saturday! It has been colder across the Valley with temperatures sitting in the low to upper 40s this afternoon. With a few breezy winds out of the northwest, it will feel even colder at times as we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, so make sure you have multiple layers, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Winds will be calming down shortly after sunset and skies will remain clear overnight. Expect overnight lows to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another sunny and chilly day with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Additional breezes with occasional gusts up to 15 and 20 mph will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s all day, so find ways to stay warm! Cloud cover will start increasing into the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows bottoming back out near and below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds will be sticking around to kick off a new work week on Monday with highs approaching the mid to upper 40s. There is a slight chance for light showers late in the day and into Tuesday, but most of us will be staying dry. This mainly dry and cooler trend will continue through Wednesday, and Wednesday is our first official day of winter! It will be fitting as more wintery conditions become possible late next week. We’ll be tracking a blast of Arctic air late Thursday into Friday, which will drop highs significantly on Friday afternoon into the 20s with overnight lows in the 10 to 15 degree range. A 48 FIRST ALERT is in effect for Friday for frigid cold, but we’re also watching closely for rain chances late Thursday with snow potentially mixing in overnight. Stay tuned for the latest updates in the next upcoming days!

