Sunny, breezy and cool today

First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Weekend, cool and sunny. High temperatures in the 40s both days.

Monday, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower for the late afternoon/evening. Mid to upper 40s. Tuesday, mainly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, Happy Winter! Winter arrives at 3:47 P.M.. Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night, cloudy. Not as cold. Low 40s.

Thursday, rain showers are likely with temps near 50°. Thursday night, a blast of arctic air plunges South and brings some bone chilling cold. Rain showers during the day may end with snow mixing in. Some slick conditions possible. Overnight low temp 10-15°. Friday, a DEVELOPING 48 FIRST ALERT for the frigid temperatures. High temperatures Friday only reaching the low to mid 20s. It will be a mostly sunny day, but very cold. Friday night, frigid. 10-15°.

Christmas Eve day more sun, but cold. Mid to upper 20s. Christmas Eve, clear and cold. Upper teens and low 20s. Christmas Day, mostly cloudy and cold Low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

