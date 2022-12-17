Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Somerville man arrested for alleged burglary

Bond was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly entering a home and...
Bond was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly entering a home and stealing.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 15 for allegedly entering a home on Cain Rd. and stealing.

According to a spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Bond, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop in Somerville.

During a traffic stop, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office determined that Bond had been stealing from a nearby home.

Bond was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and his bond has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny, cool weather Saturday
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny and cool weather Saturday and Sunday
Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave.
Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans
Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave.
Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave.