Somerville man arrested for alleged burglary
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 15 for allegedly entering a home on Cain Rd. and stealing.
According to a spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Bond, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop in Somerville.
During a traffic stop, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office determined that Bond had been stealing from a nearby home.
Bond was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and his bond has been set at $150,000.
