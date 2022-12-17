Somerville man arrested for alleged burglary

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 15 for allegedly entering a home on Cain Rd. and stealing.

According to a spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Bond, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop in Somerville.

During a traffic stop, investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office determined that Bond had been stealing from a nearby home.

Bond was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and his bond has been set at $150,000.

