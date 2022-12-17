Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”We haven’t seen a plan. What if they cannot fill this with UAH students or staff?”

Thursday evening, Huntsville City Leaders approved the rezoning of four acres of land on Holmes Avenue, which could open the door to future student housing to be built where Trinity Presbyterian Church now sits. However, it’s not a public project the university has its hands on; It’s a private venture co-opted by CapStone Development and Boaz Ventures.

That’s a big concern to Donna Tutton, who lives nearby.

“Who will be allowed to rent there and where will they park?” she questioned. “They have mentioned building some type of outdoor pavilion or other amenities to these apartments and of course we’re concerned about the noise, the lighting and so forth.”

Councilman Bill Kling shared those concerns and even suggested deed restrictions for the area.

Councilwoman Jennie Robinson says the investment would be more than 50 million dollars into something that is in demand.

“It is being built for students,” the councilwoman said. “It’s probably not going to be attractive to anybody else who wanted to buy just an apartment. And there have been surveys with students, there have been surveys with parents, there have been meetings with student groups that have assured them that the demand is there for student housing.”

In a joint statement provided to me by Capstone’s Jeff Jones and Boaz Ventures’ Joey Azar, they say they don’t believe this would impact quality of life, stating in part: “Our company will provide professional management and maintenance of this housing and enforce rules and regulations designed to minimize the potential for adverse impact on neighbors.”

This is just the beginning stage for this project. Earlier today I went door-to-door to gauge the perception about this project and I was told their biggest concern would be the traffic.

