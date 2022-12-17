Deals
HAZMAT SPILL: Late clearance expected in overturned commerical vehicle on I-65 N

I-65 North and South will be closed, expected to be cleared by 11 p.m.
I-65 N traffic in Limestone Co. diverted to AL-53 after early morning crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning crash involving an overturned commercial vehicle has northbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone County blocked, while southbound lanes will see possible delays.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16.

More than 12 hours after the crash, the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed that the commercial vehicle caused a hazmat spill, meaning it was transporting a chemical.

The commercial vehicle was carrying Sodium Methylate Solution in alcohol. This was discovered after viewing and researching the numbers located on the back of the tanker.

According to chameochemicals.noaa.gov, reactivity alerts for the chemicals are highly flammable, known catalytic activity, water-reactive and pyrophoric.

The site also lists the chemical as being highly flammable and ignites in moist air.

Traffic is being diverted onto Alabama 53 as an alternate route for southbound lanes. Northbound lanes are being diverted at the Elkmont exit.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the scene is expected to be cleared by 11 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

