Give ‘em 12!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not a bad first season for Huntsville native Jon Sumrall. A Sun Belt Conference Championship, 11 wins to end the regular season. The final goal completed Friday in Orlando, Florida.

The Troy Trojans scored 18 unanswered points to defeat Texas-San Antonio 18-12 to win a school record 12 games in the FBS.

“This team has done some things this program has never done, which is really impressive,” Sumrall said after the game. “And I think we will look back on it the next few days and appreciate it.”

Troy extended its winning streak to 11 games with the victory, Troy’s longest winning streak since 1995 when that squad also won 11 straight games. Troy’s winning streak is tied for the third longest in the country.

Troy has now won 58 games since the start of the 2016 season; the 18th most wins nationally and the sixth most in the Group of Five over that time. The Trojans have won five straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 New Orleans Bowl and are 6-3 all-time in bowl games at the FBS level and 20-12 in the postseason (NAIA, DII, FCS, FBS).

Troy’s 12 wins are the most in program history at the FBS level and tied for the most in school history (1993, FCS; 1987 DII National Champions). Linebacker KJ Robertson was named the game’s MVP after recording nine tackles and returning an interception 61 yards setting up Troy’s go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. He is the second defensive player to earn the Cure Bowl MVP in the history of the game.

Troy will finish the season ranked in the Top 25 in all three major polls -- Associated Press, USA Today and College Football Playoff.

