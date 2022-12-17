Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne...
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans?...
Holiday home stretch vs uncertain economy