Drivers identified in deadly two-vehicle crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash.

According to a spokesperson with ALEA, Kenwin Printup of Georgia was killed when the Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs that were being carried by a tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Kidd.

The crash occurred on Highway 72 near Jordan Rd. just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire, Rescue Squad and the ALEA were on the scene of the crash.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

