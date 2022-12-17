Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Drivers identified in deadly two-vehicle crash

One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash.

According to a spokesperson with ALEA, Kenwin Printup of Georgia was killed when the Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs that were being carried by a tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Kidd.

The crash occurred on Highway 72 near Jordan Rd. just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire, Rescue Squad and the ALEA were on the scene of the crash.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

Bond was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly entering a home and...
Somerville man arrested for alleged burglary
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny, cool weather Saturday
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny and cool weather Saturday and Sunday
Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave.
Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans