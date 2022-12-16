Two Alabama starters set to play in Sugar Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With bowl game opt outs more common in college football, two of Alabama’s appear set to play in the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State.

Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he doesn’t expect to have any players opt out of Alabama’s game, with Chris Low reporting that the two starters told Saban they plan to play.

Young, projected as high as a first-round NFL Draft pick, has completed 230 passes for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns this season after winning the Heisman Trophy a year ago.

Anderson, another projected first-rounder, has recorded 51 total tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks and an interception. Anderson set Alabama football history this week by becoming the program’s first ever two-time unanimous first-team All-American.

Both Young and Anderson are now graduates at the University of Alabama after receiving their degrees last week.

#5 Alabama will face #5 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on December 31 in New Orleans.

