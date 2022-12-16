The sweet story behind Lucky Buck Jewelry

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sitting at the kitchen table with an array of colorful beads and stones, Lucky Buck Jewelry was created by Bubba Griffin and his family.

Griffin spends his days creating jewelry made of amethyst, pearls, leather and more. He hasn’t always been a craftsman though.

It all started when his family was fundraising to buy a service dog for their son, Brody. Brody was adopted from Guatemala at just 22-months-old and was diagnosed with Autism and Fragile X Syndrome. The possibility of buying a service dog was pivotal for the family but came with a hefty price.

In a quick effort to raise some more money, Griffin’s mother made jewelry at the kitchen table and Bubba and his wife Wendy quickly joined. What started out as bracelets for a fundraiser turned into dozens of people asking for one-of-a-kind pieces.

The name Lucky Buck was inspired by a friend who gave Wendy a buckeye necklace she wore on a string for good luck. After a while, she replaced the string with a real leather necklace made by Bubba. After that, Lucky Buck Jewelry officially took off.

The Griffin’s were eventually able to get Milo, their son and family’s beloved service dog. But years later, both Bubba and Wendy left the corporate world to make one-of-a-kind jewelry and see the success of Lucky Buck continue.

To check out more unique pieces, visit luckybuckjewelry.com.

