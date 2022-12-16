Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

The sweet story behind Lucky Buck Jewelry

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sitting at the kitchen table with an array of colorful beads and stones, Lucky Buck Jewelry was created by Bubba Griffin and his family.

Griffin spends his days creating jewelry made of amethyst, pearls, leather and more. He hasn’t always been a craftsman though.

It all started when his family was fundraising to buy a service dog for their son, Brody. Brody was adopted from Guatemala at just 22-months-old and was diagnosed with Autism and Fragile X Syndrome. The possibility of buying a service dog was pivotal for the family but came with a hefty price.

In a quick effort to raise some more money, Griffin’s mother made jewelry at the kitchen table and Bubba and his wife Wendy quickly joined. What started out as bracelets for a fundraiser turned into dozens of people asking for one-of-a-kind pieces.

The name Lucky Buck was inspired by a friend who gave Wendy a buckeye necklace she wore on a string for good luck. After a while, she replaced the string with a real leather necklace made by Bubba. After that, Lucky Buck Jewelry officially took off.

The Griffin’s were eventually able to get Milo, their son and family’s beloved service dog. But years later, both Bubba and Wendy left the corporate world to make one-of-a-kind jewelry and see the success of Lucky Buck continue.

To check out more unique pieces, visit luckybuckjewelry.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say