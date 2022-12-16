Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Sunny but breezy Friday, cooler weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday!  We have clear skies and chilly temps as we head out the door this morning, winter coats will be a good idea with temps in the low to middle 30s. 

The clear and calm conditions overnight have allowed for areas of frost to develop, allow some extra time to scrape your windshield.  It will be another sunny day for this Friday with afternoon temperatures staying cool in the middle 40s, a breezy southwest wind will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times.  Skies will stay clear overnight with lows dropping into the lower 30s again, expect areas of patchy frost. 

The weekend will be sunny and dry with no rain to worry about.  Winds will again be breezy on Saturday with gusts over 20 mph making our wind chill stay in the 30s for most of the day.  Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s.  Next week will start off on a mostly cloudy note for Monday and Tuesday with below average temps in the middle to upper 40s, a few isolated showers can develop on Tuesday. 

We are watching the model runs now for the potential of a rain/snow mix for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.  It is still too far out for specifics, but something we will be watching closely.  It looks like a blast of arctic air will come in for Christmas weekend, high temperatures can be as cold as teens and 20s… keep checking back!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Finally drying out, sunshine and colder Thursday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFFs Thursday morning forecast