Sunny but breezy Friday, cooler weekend ahead

Good morning and happy Friday! We have clear skies and chilly temps as we head out the door this morning, winter coats will be a good idea with temps in the low to middle 30s.

The clear and calm conditions overnight have allowed for areas of frost to develop, allow some extra time to scrape your windshield. It will be another sunny day for this Friday with afternoon temperatures staying cool in the middle 40s, a breezy southwest wind will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows dropping into the lower 30s again, expect areas of patchy frost.

The weekend will be sunny and dry with no rain to worry about. Winds will again be breezy on Saturday with gusts over 20 mph making our wind chill stay in the 30s for most of the day. Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Next week will start off on a mostly cloudy note for Monday and Tuesday with below average temps in the middle to upper 40s, a few isolated showers can develop on Tuesday.

We are watching the model runs now for the potential of a rain/snow mix for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is still too far out for specifics, but something we will be watching closely. It looks like a blast of arctic air will come in for Christmas weekend, high temperatures can be as cold as teens and 20s… keep checking back!

