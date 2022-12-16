One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck between two commercial vehicles on Highway 72 E near Jordan road has claimed the life of one person, Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed.

The eastbound traffics is being diverted at Wall Road while westbound traffic is now flowing, officials say.

The Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire, Rescue Squad and the ALEA are on the scene of the crash.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

