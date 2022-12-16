Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Huntsville Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect that has committed multiple robberies around the Capshaw Road area.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the suspect could be driving a four door sedan. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Please help us identify this offender!



Madison County Sheriff’s investigators and The Huntsville Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying and locating this armed robbery suspect. This subject has committed multiple business robberies in and around — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 16, 2022

If you have any information, contact (256) 533-8864.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.