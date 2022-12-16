Deals
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Huntsville Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect that has committed multiple robberies around the Capshaw Road area.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the suspect could be driving a four door sedan. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact (256) 533-8864.

