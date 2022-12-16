Lions fall at home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Chattanooga held the University of North Alabama women’s basketball team to a season-low 36.2 shooting percentage Thursday evening in a 55-44 win over the Lions at Flowers Hall. The loss leaves UNA with a 5-4 record on the season.

UNA was 17-of-46 from the floor, including a 6-for-16 showing from three-point range. All six treys came in the first half as the Lions went 0-for-6 from long range over the final two quarters.

The Lions led 26-25 at the half and entered the fourth quarter in a 35-35 deadlock. The Mocs, however, controlled the final period, closing the game on a 20-9 run.

A basket in the paint by Hina Suzuki gave UNA a 39-36 lead with 8:21 remaining. The Lions would not connect from the floor again until the final minute of play.

Chattanooga took control with a 17-0 run. UNA missed seven straight shots and had two turnovers and a technical foul during the stretch.

After two baskets gave the Mocs a 40-39 lead, the visitors stretched the lead to seven at the 3:02 mark. The Lions missed from three-point range on the ensuing possession and Chattanooga quickly stretched the lead to 14 on its next trip down the floor.

The Mocs got a basket and free throw with 2:03 remaining. The technical against the Lions after the shot was made resulted in two more free throws. Chattanooga hit them both, then hit a runner in the lane to make the score 53-39 with 1:22 to play.

The lead remained double digits the rest of the way.

Suzuki led UNA with nine points. Skyler Gill added seven points and nine rebounds on the night.

UNA will travel to face Georgia State on Monday. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. (CST) on the GSU campus in Atlanta, Ga.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.