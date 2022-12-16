Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago.

Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that prison staff knew of problems with the heating system in the mental health unit before his death.

Alabama corrections officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.