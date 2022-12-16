Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago.

Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that prison staff knew of problems with the heating system in the mental health unit before his death.

Alabama corrections officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’
(Source: MGN)
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction