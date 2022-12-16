Deals
Jane Fonda's cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled "Best Birthday Present Ever."(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

