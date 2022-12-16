I-65 N traffic in Limestone Co. diverted to AL-53 after early morning crash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving an overturned commercial vehicle has northbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone County blocked on Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16. The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 365 are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted onto Alabama 53 as an alternate route.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

