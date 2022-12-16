Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr.

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the armed robbery took place at 1803 University Drive. A caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint.

Sgt. White says there have been no arrests.

Officials say there were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say

Latest News

One dead in U.S 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
One dead in U.S. 72, Jordan Road wreck, eastbound lanes closed
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD
Managing your money can be a challenge any time of the year, so how can you get through...
Financial Friday: Ways to spend less this holiday
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020