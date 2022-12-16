Huntsville PD investigating an armed robbery on University Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the armed robbery took place at 1803 University Drive. A caller reported being robbed by a male at gunpoint.

Sgt. White says there have been no arrests.

Officials say there were no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

