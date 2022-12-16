Harvest woman arrested for allegedly assaulting corrections officer

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Harvest woman was arrested on Dec. 11 after she allegedly struck a corrections officer several times in the face and eye.

According to a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, was arrested on a court order after an incident at the Community Corrections Office. Due to the incident, Taymon was taken to the hospital with corrections officer Sandra Barnes.

At one point while at the hospital, Taymon rushed out of the restroom, shoving Barnes and declared she would not go back to jail. Barnes chased after Taymon and used her taser. While Barnes attempted to restrain Taymon, she was struck in the face and eye several times.

After the struggle Taymon was taken into custody by Barnes.

Corrections officer Sandra Barnes was struck in the face and eye several times. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Taymon was charged with second-degree assault (assault on a peace officer) and third-degree escape. Taymon was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

According to the spokesperson, Barnes has returned to work and continues to recover from her injuries.

Additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.