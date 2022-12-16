Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama.

“Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible families and individuals. The grants will total $3.3 million and will be distributed to the following organizations:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $128,343 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)

Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties - $202,765 (Limestone and Madison counties)

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $682,001 (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama - $192,495 (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties)

Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $52,589 (Walker County)

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties – $196,034 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)

Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $72,914 (Etowah County)

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $22,537 (Pickens County)

Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $318,226 (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Hale, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)

Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $67,471 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)

Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $152,498 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $175,159 (Montgomery County)

Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $105,823 (Lee County)

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $72,045 (Macon and Russell counties)

Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $154,852 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)

Community Action Agency of South Alabama - $238,498 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $159,034 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)

Mobile Community Action Inc. - $340,615 (Mobile and Washington counties)

