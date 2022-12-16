Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible...
The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible families and individuals.(WALA)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama.

“Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”

The 18 grants will be distributed to community action agencies to provide services to eligible families and individuals. The grants will total $3.3 million and will be distributed to the following organizations:

  • Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $128,343 (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties)
  • Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties - $202,765 (Limestone and Madison counties)
  • Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $682,001 (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, and St. Clair counties)
  • Community Action Partnership of North Alabama - $192,495 (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties)
  • Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. - $52,589 (Walker County)
  • Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties – $196,034 (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Talladega counties)
  • Community Action of Etowah County Inc. - $72,914 (Etowah County)
  • Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $22,537 (Pickens County)
  • Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. - $318,226 (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Hale, Greene, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties)
  • Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa - $67,471 (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties)
  • Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. - $152,498 (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby counties)
  • Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. - $175,159 (Montgomery County)
  • Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. - $105,823 (Lee County)
  • Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. - $72,045 (Macon and Russell counties)
  • Organized Community Action Program Inc. - $154,852 (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties)
  • Community Action Agency of South Alabama - $238,498 (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe, and Wilcox counties)
  • Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. - $159,034 (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties)
  • Mobile Community Action Inc. - $340,615 (Mobile and Washington counties)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Latest News

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
Ashley Nicole Taymon.
Harvest woman arrested for allegedly assaulting corrections officer
Blake Townsend.
Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son
According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes the company is...
META halting construction in Huntsville