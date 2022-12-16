Deals
Financial Friday: Ways to spend less this holiday

Managing your money can be a challenge any time of the year, so how can you get through Christmas without breaking the bank?
By Haley Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no way around it, holiday shopping is expensive, especially this year. Managing your money can be a challenge any time of the year, so how can you get through Christmas without breaking the bank?

WAFF 48 spoke with Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George, and he offered these tips:

  • Make A Plan: Set a budget and stick to it. That may mean leaving some people off your gift list or providing something even more valuable – your time. Your budget should also include entertainment, eating out, and party clothes if you have lots of events on your schedule.
  • Plan Ahead: Focus on the long-term. That credit card bill comes due in January and you may have other major expenses that hit early in the year. Make sure you have money left for the essentials.
  • Choose the Cheaper Option (when possible): Cook at home, stream the latest movies, and host a potluck instead of covering the cost of all the food and drinks for your holiday get-togethers.
  • Don’t Follow Your Friends: Are you buying the latest gadgets or trendy, name-brand clothes because you’re trying to keep up with friends or social media influencers? Choose spending habits that benefit you and your financial goals – not others.

The bottom line, try to stay mindful when you’re out shopping. You don’t want to end up with mounting debt in the new year.

