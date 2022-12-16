Father pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse in death of 3-year-old son

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A father who was charged with capital murder for the death of his 3-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in court on Friday.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Blake Townsend agreed to a life sentence as part of his plea deal. Part of the agreement is that Townsend will provide further truthful testimony in the trial of his co-defendant Yalrick Pride.

Townsend was charged with capital murder after authorities say he beat his 3-year-old son, Kaiden Garner, to death in August 2020. Townsend along with this girlfriend, Yalrick Pride, were both arrested. Pride was charged with child abuse.

Investigators said Townsend and Pride tried to make it look like Garner died in a hot car.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.