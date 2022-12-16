Deck the halls at Miracle at MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun to do in Huntsville, The Camp is the place to be!

There’s pretty much always a party happening at The Camp and to get in the holiday spirit, it’s decking the halls with Miracle at MidCity! The party is going on now through Christmas and tons of more fun happening through New Years Eve.

This is a perfect hangout for family and friends with food, drinks and even live music on the weekends.

Be sure to check out The Camp this holiday season as Miracle at MidCity 2022 begins every night at 4 p.m. and goes until 11:30 p.m.

