Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Deck the halls at Miracle at MidCity

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun to do in Huntsville, The Camp is the place to be!

There’s pretty much always a party happening at The Camp and to get in the holiday spirit, it’s decking the halls with Miracle at MidCity! The party is going on now through Christmas and tons of more fun happening through New Years Eve.

This is a perfect hangout for family and friends with food, drinks and even live music on the weekends.

Be sure to check out The Camp this holiday season as Miracle at MidCity 2022 begins every night at 4 p.m. and goes until 11:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say