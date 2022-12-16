Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area.

According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.

During the search, investigators seized a quantity of fentanyl, a distribution amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money.

Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the 1st degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $17,800 bond.

