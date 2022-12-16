Deals
Decatur man arrested on meth trafficking charge

Adam Johnson Atkins
Adam Johnson Atkins(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged a Decatur man on Thursday after executing a search warrant.

Agents arrested Adam Johnson Atkins, 42, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Atkins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Atkins was booked on a $10,300 bond in the Morgan County Jail.

