Construction slowing down at META Huntsville Data Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parent company of Facebook, META, announced that an expansion of the Huntsville Data Center would temporarily stop.

According to a spokesperson for META, the work stoppage is the result of changes the company is making to the design of the data center. At this time, it has not been announced when construction is expected to be finished.

A spokesperson for META said the company is still committed to the community and building this expansion.

