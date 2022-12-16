Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in the medical district

Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders voted to keep future medical marijuana dispensaries within the confines of the medical district on Thursday night.

“When I think of the Medical District, it’s a very small area, right?” said District 2′s David Little. “Generally, where is a spot that is in the medical district that a dispensary can be put?”

Future dispensaries would have to be 1000 feet from daycares and schools and more than 300ft from the nearest dispensary. Cultivation sites would have to be 1000 feet from residential districts, with testing labs needing to be 500 feet from residential districts.

The thing that worries District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith the most is where the economic landscape would be years down the line for applicants who are late to join the market.

“If we make this decision today, in my view, you are redlining commercially some places and you’re increasing the property value of other places through real governmental intervention,” he said. “In five years, you have less places that are worth a lot more and the monopoly is done by the local business that got in first. That’s redlining.”

So far 37 applicants have already applied for dispensary locations.

“The companies applying for these licenses are going to have to list all of their proposed dispensing sites on an application that’s due December 30 and that can be technically amended if there are certain extenuating circumstances up through March 3,” Keith said.

If Huntsville City Council did not pass the ordinance tonight there would have been no regulations for medical marijuana heading into the new year.

In the end, Huntsville City Council voted to keep medical marijuana in one district along Governor’s Drive. However, other councilmembers see the future as an opportunity to work through their disagreements in future meetings.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls

Latest News

Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Huntsville planning commission takes first steps towards medical marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana future dispensaries to be held in Huntsville's medical district
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit