Christmas Around the World: A taste of the Caribbean islands

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!

We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”

Tamarind Island Grille joined TVL to give us a little taste of the Caribbean islands! Chef Lauren shared more about a traditional Curried Goat dish that’s often served at Christmas and big events.

Try more of the delicious menu from Tamarind Island Grille at The Camp.

