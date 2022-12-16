Capital murder suspect turns himself in to Decatur PD

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A capital murder suspect has turned himself in after officers with the Decatur Police Department were on the search for him since Monday.

Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40 had an active capital murder warrant in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments.

Travis is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

