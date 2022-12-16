19-year-old arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate images to 13-year-old

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate images to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat.

According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a girl told her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on Snapchat. She also told her parents that the man threatened to harm her.

Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Thursday. He was extradited from Indiana.

