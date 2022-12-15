Upgrade your space with these festive DIYS with Greene Acres Farmhouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to doing DIYS around the house, you’re either amazing at it or end up with a product that might look a little less than amazing.

However, Julia Greene has some of the best DIYS that are actually attainable and can upgrade any old pieces around the house.

She joined TVL to share how she is upgrading some old ornaments, what she does with extra pieces of garland and is showing off a gorgeous centerpiece made with a few lights and little Christmas houses.

For more fun DIYS and design inspiration from Julia, follow along with Greene Acres Farmhouse on Instagram and Facebook.

