Trojans, Huntsville natives prepare for Bowl game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jon Sumrall would never give credit to his journey. From his playing days at grissom high School, to the University of Kentucky, to his first Head Coaching position with the Troy Trojans. It’s always what others have meant on his playing and coaching career.

“Nobody gets there on their own,” Sumrall said. “I’ve had a lot of support and a lot of help to guide me to be in this position. A lot of those people are from Huntsville. My time there as a young child and young man shaped me. My experience in football at Grissom playing for Ronnie Massey had a huge impact on who I am today, and the man I am, and in turn helped shaped who I am as a coach.”

Sumrall will lead the Troy Trojans into their Duluth Trading Cure Bowl game against Conference USA Champion No. 22 Texas-San Antonio. It’s the only postseason bowl game between two Conference Champions. Sumrall will rely on a number of players from North Alabama in the game. 10 players on the current roster have ties to the Tennessee Valley.

“There’s a huge North Alabama contingency on this team,” Sumrall added. “And really, If you look at it, per guy that are very productive, I just mentioned them two of them are our starting corners (Reddy Steward, O’Shai Fletcher), both of our corners are from the Huntsville area. Such good football from up there and such good kids and for me to be able to coach those guys from home it is really fun.”

After leading Troy to a Sun Belt Conference championship, Sumrall is one of eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Sumrall, the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, has the Trojans ranked in both the College Football Playoff (No. 24) and USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 24) for the first time in program history and back in the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 23) for the first time since 2016.

My experience in football at Grissom playing for Ronnie Massey had a huge impact on who I am today, and the man I am, and in turn helped shaped who I am as a coach.

“It takes a lot of people for things to go right. it’s my job to cast the vision and project what we want things to look like. But man, there are so many people involved with the success of our program. it’s just not me, there’s a lot of folks that have to drive this train, I just try t make sure it headed in the right direction everyday.”

Kickoff between Troy and Texas-San Antonio is Friday December 16th at 2 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.