Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States

The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly...
The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.(kieferpix/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Urologists have the most stressful job in the United States, according to a new report.

The report released this week by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network lists what they found to be the most stressful jobs in the country.

The findings are based on 873 occupations.

The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.

According to the report, the top 10 most stressful jobs are:

  1. Urologists
  2. Film and video editors
  3. Anesthesiologist assistants
  4. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
  5. Telephone operators
  6. Acute care nurses
  7. Obstetricians and gynecologists
  8. Public safety telecommunicators (911 operators)
  9. First-line supervisors and retail sales workers
  10. Nurse anesthetists

The report also said most people will spend at least a third of their lives at work.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church

Latest News

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Albertville City Schools (ACS) will receive $7.5 million to purchase 19 new electric buses...
Albertville City Schools receives money for new electric buses
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
This photo provided on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, shows Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews while...
National Guard airman dies in snowboarding fall at NJ mall