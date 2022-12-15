Take a magical carpet ride when the Broadway tour of ‘Aladdin’ visits Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a big smile, a big personality and an even bigger voice, it’s no secret why Marcus M. Martin landed the role of ‘Genie’ in the North American tour of Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway.

The iconic role, originated by the late Robin Williams, is a tough one to carry as a larger-than-life character. Genie is known as the wish granter who appears from the magical lamp in “Aladdin.” Though his job is to grant Aladdin three wishes, he quickly becomes the main character’s partner in crime and often provides some of the best laughs and heart-felt moments of the story.

The original movie came out in the ‘90s and became a favorite of fans. Now, the theatrical production sells out theatres nationwide with magical musical numbers and dazzling costumes.

Martin says being part of such a popular story has been nothing but fun for him.

“This has been my dream role since I was 16,” Martin said. “I get to bring my full self to the role. My goofiness, my sensitivity, my vulnerability... everything about me. I get to break the fourth wall and have a great time with the audience, make them laugh and make them feel things. It’s an absolute blast.”

You can see Martin and the rest of the cast when “Aladdin” flies into Huntsville February 28 through March 5 at the Von Braun Center.

Tickets to a Broadway show sure do sound like the perfect gift to slide under the Christmas tree!

For more information and tickets, visit Broadwaytheatreleague.org.

