Scene cleared after Limestone Co. deputies respond to shots fired
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies said an altercation between to drivers led to the shot being fired.
This is an ongoing investigation.
