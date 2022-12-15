Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Scene cleared after Limestone Co. deputies respond to shots fired

Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report
Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies said an altercation between to drivers led to the shot being fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls
Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have...
Woman talked to Mississippi officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts

Latest News

How moving public comment time during City Council meetings could impact Huntsville residents
How moving public comment time during City Council meetings could impact Huntsville residents
Area residents push back on potential new apartment complex in west Huntsville
Area residents push back on potential new apartment complex in west Huntsville
Family of Florida teenager killed in 2021 wreck speaks out on alleged killer's arrest
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash
Keel Mountain Road project completed in Gurley
Keel Mountain Road project completed in Gurley