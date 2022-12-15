Deals
New apartment complex could be coming to west Huntsville

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new apartment complex may be headed to west Huntsville and some neighbors are already concerned.

It’s set to take the place of Trinity Church on Holmes Avenue. It’s around the corner from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and across the street from the residential neighborhood, McThormore Acres.

Huntsville City councilman Bill Kling says he’s already heard from its Neighborhood Association President.

Kling says the president is concerned about adequate parking for its residents, noise level and who would live there.

Its possible students could fill most apartments since it’s so close to UAH.

“I want to hear what the neighbors have to say,” said Kling. “I think they have valid concerns and I know they’ve been studying the issue very carefully. I think in the end it’s going to come down to: can we get certain things nailed down to protect the neighborhood?”

The Huntsville City Council will vote on creating a public hearing for the potential apartment complex.

