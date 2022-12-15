Deals
Net zero energy residential development coming to MidCity District

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A net zero energy residential development is planned for the MidCity District in Huntsville.

Wellory Living is a $108 million multifamily development that will have a reduced carbon footprint. The development will feature:

  • 328 apartment units
  • 13,582 square feet of ground floor retail
  • Coworking spaces
  • Roof-level lounge
  • Outdoor terrace with district views

This type of building will generate as much renewable power as it uses. The roof will be covered with PV panels that will generate power everyday.

“We are constantly evaluating and re-imagining the community’s needs so we can attract first-to-market innovative solutions that lead Huntsville into the future,” RCP Co-Founder Remy Gross said in a statement. “What would it look like to live well and live good? Wellory Living aims to have a net zero impact through solar cell photovoltaic (PV) panels, reflective roofing, greatly reduced leakage and waste, smart thermostats and more. There are several categories within operational sustainability that we are addressing – landscaping, construction waste management, tenant engagement – to bring us to net zero. Even Wellory’s construction and design uses low carbon materials and design concepts, bringing both environmental and health benefits to tenants and guests to live in a sustainable manner.”

RCP Companies is an Alabama-based developer that is creating the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in winter 2023 and be completed by summer 2025.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

