Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October.(Marshall County, Alabama)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday.

According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.

The increase could generate as much as $15 million annually to be divided among the school systems. The budget would be divided based on average daily attendance with Marshall County Schools receiving one-third, Albertville City Schools receiving one-third and the other districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing one-third.

“The Chairman, mayors and I met and worked together as requested,” Wigley said in a statement. “While we had very candid and predictive conversations, it appears a consensus cannot be reached and the original avenue sought by the Marshall County Board of Education remains the most secure legal approach provided by our legislature… While the passage of the proposal is not a complete solution to all funding needs, it is an incredible help to begin addressing the critical issues of severe overcrowding and building replacement.”

The sales tax increase will go into effect on March 1, 2023.

