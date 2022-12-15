Deals
Keel Mountain Road project completed in Gurley

By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A paving project on Keel Mountain Road began in 2019 due to the erosion of the mountain underneath the road and as of Wednesday, it has been completed.

According to Madison County Engineer Chuck Faulkner, the erosion created cracks in the road that made it too dangerous for motorists to drive on. During construction, drivers were forced to find another way home.

The construction caused delays in response times for the Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department according to Justin Cole.

”When we would respond to mutual aid events in Gurley, we had to add about a 20-minute drive,” Cole said. “We’d have to go all the way out to Jackson county, down 72 and then come into Gurley from Paint Rock.”

Cole said the improvements were helpful, but driving on the road is always a risk.

“Navigating Keel Mountain road is always a risk no matter what you’re driving,” he said. “If you’re driving a 30,000-pound fire engine, it’s no different. We help mitigate that risk with training, training other drivers, and maintenance on the vehicle.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

