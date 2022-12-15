Huntsville City Council members to vote on moving public comment during meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Council members may move the public comment section of the meeting from the very end of the meeting to near the beginning.

It may seem like a small change but it could impact if and how Huntsville leaders hear community members’ voices.

Right now, if you want to voice your concern about any issue in the city, you have to wait as many as four hours before it’s your time to speak. Councilmembers have to discuss dozens of dense agenda items before they begin their public comment section.

Councilman Bill Kling wants to change this. He wants public comment toward the beginning of the meeting.

Kling has served on the council since the 1980s and he says an early public comment was the process for most of his tenure.

“The idea being that we are city council, we work for the public, not the other way around,” said Kling. “I think this would show that we’re trying to give the public top consideration and that their concerns are of top interest to us at city council meetings.”

Kling says they will vote on moving public comment at the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in Huntsville’s City Hall.

