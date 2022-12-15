Deals
Handling downed trees during severe weather

First Alert Weather
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is heavy rain and wind impacting most of north Alabama that can knock down trees and make long-term impacts on our homes and community.

Many storms across north Alabama have brought down trees that block roads and destroy homes.

Local tree removal workers say you need to stay away from the trees and leave it to the professionals.

They say it’s extremely important that you stay away from downed trees because It can come with a lot of risks.

It can become loose and fall on you or there may be electrical wire tying up the tree causing potentially deadly situations.

Jody Moon with Rocket City Tree Service has worked in the tree removal industry for over three decades, he says he’s seen it all.

He says it’s best to leave these kinds of situations to the professionals.

“Somebody’s in the hospital over a few hundred dollars and now they‘re dead or could break their back doing something that paralyzes them,” explains Moon. “This is one of the most dangerous things there is to do and when there is storm damage it multiplies it drastically.”

Moon says preventing tree accidents is almost impossible, just having large trees in your yard and close to your home can be dangerous.

He has seen a lot of destruction in his long career, like a tree splitting a house completely in half.

He says there is a way to be safer while you’re inside your home during a storm. You can sleep or stay in a part of the house away from large trees.

“If you have a large tree over your bedroom and you know there is going to be a bad storm or bad winds there’s no way I would sleep under it,” says Moon. “I would be at the other end of the house. There’s no preventing it you have to just live with it. It’s a part of life.”

He says tree removal services are on standby during storms to help with emergencies. They’re available for emergencies before the rain even stops.

